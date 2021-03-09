EVESHAM >> The Evesham Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) is ready to impress potential members with the group’s virtual open house on Thursday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m.
YAC allows Evesham students in grades six through 12 to attend monthly meetings where members learn about civic engagement, plan community service projects, and create new friendships.
With meetings currently being held virtually, it’s easier than ever to check out this year’s open house.
Members of YAC are taught the process by which local laws are passed, and members of YAC regularly connect with members of the local governing body, in addition to special guest visits where students hear from representatives who hold higher officer.
Members also volunteer for community events or plan their own events to improve the quality of life in Evesham Township and earn service hours. Past opportunities have included food drives, pet adoptions, park cleanups, volunteering at community festivals and more.
“YAC helps our younger residents grow into more well-rounded young adults,” said Deputy Mayor Heather Cooper, who serves as township council liaison to YAC. “At the same time, members of YAC are able to present our municipal officials fresh, new ideas to leave their mark on the future of their town.”
Members of YAC learn even more about the process of governing by holding annual elections to select officers within the committee who use their leadership positions to guide the group.
YAC’s 2021 Open House will take place virtually on March 11 at 6:30 p.m. through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87409799161?pwd=NTA4SnVzOFh3QytjaGEva3MwajBVQT09
That link and more info on YAC is also on the township website at https://evesham-nj.org/boards/yac