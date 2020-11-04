LOGAN TWP. >> Cross country runners will get a chance to make up for the loss of the 2020 fall race season at the first Fall Crush XC Open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 here.
The 5K race will be contested at the Gloucester County DREAM Park, which is home of the Border Battle, NCAA Atlantic Region Championships and Rowan University cross country.
The event is open to not only college and high school athletes, but runners of all ages and paces. Teams and clubs are encouraged to join to compete for the Adamson Cup, named after Olympian and two-time winner of the Philadelphia Marathon, Ringo Adamson.
“This course is true cross country,” said Adamson, who is currently head coach for Rowan University women's cross country/track & field program. “Like something you would see in Great Britain.” The park’s course is not typically open to the public for recreational use and Fall Crush presents a unique opportunity for any and all runners to race on it.
Registration for the Fall Crush XC Open is $25 and can be down at runsignup.com/FallCrush.
First-place male and female winners will receive $100 in prize money (student athletes are exempt) and awards will be given to top finishers in the junior, high school, collegiate, open and masters divisions.
The race is USATF-sanctioned, but is not affiliated with the NJSIAA, NCAA, or any other academic sports agencies.
The race is being organized and produced by Second Capital Running, a Vineland-based racing company which on July 8, safely sponsored the first live race with a mass start since Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement that low contact sports could resume on June 22.
The company used CDC, WHO, and state health department guidelines to conduct the first night of their popular “Vineland Grand Prix” Cross Country Series, which saw 103 runners in attendance. Since then, they have safely produced more than 20 individual races in South Jersey.
“On the last night of the Grand Prix, I overheard some of the college runners talk about how bummed they were that their season wasn’t likely to happen,” said Andre Rivera, race director and founder of Second Capital Running. “From that moment on, all I could think about was how we could put something together in the fall that might give high school and college aged runners something to stay motivated and work toward.”