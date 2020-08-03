Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm, located in northern Burlington County, presents a new way to have safe summer fun with Evenings on the Farm, taking place on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer.
This 325-acre family farm has become renowned as the backdrop to New Jersey's most beautiful weddings, social events and good old farm fun throughout the year.
This summer, the Johnson family is offering Evenings on the Farm from 6 to 9 p.m. From picking Jersey’s crops at the peak of their freshness, to enjoying live music while relaxing with a glass of wine on a blanket in the shade, this is a must for the summer season. The family also invites you to take a stroll around the farm’s 1.5-mile walking trail that is sure to soothe the soul as the sun drops below the pastures.
“We invite you to enjoy this beautiful farm with my family,” says Pete Johnson, owner and agriculture enthusiast. “We’ve created a safe and fun experience for couples and families to come out and enjoy the openness of our farm while still being able to physically distance from one another. There’s plenty of space for all. Bring your baseball gloves, your frisbees, or your lawn games. We are having a blast."
The Farm has dining options available for all, with each item individually wrapped, following all CDC guidelines for food preparation and handling. You will love the selection, with easy and fresh choices for a summer supper. And to drink, enjoy wine bottle purchases from Tomasello Winery.
Dairy-fresh hard hand-dipped ice cream can be found at the Dairy Bar window until 9 p.m. There's nothing like an ice cream cone on a summer evening before driving away with fresh-picked produce, memories made, and smiles on everyone's faces.
For more information and to book a reservation for Evenings On The Farm, visit www.johnsonslocusthallfarm.com or call 609.353.9000.
Johnson's Locust Hall Farm is located in the heart of Burlington County, just off Route 206 and minutes from both the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 295.