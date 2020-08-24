MEDFORD >> This could have been an “off” year for the Stamp Out Hunger 5K and 1 Mile Walk – like so many other events that have been called off. But this race raises money to fight hunger in local communities, and the demands on food banks have skyrocketed.
“We felt compelled to maintain some continuity and to offset some of the needs that have erupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Renee Zallie, who with her husband David owns the Zallie-Somerset collection of 11 ShopRite stores. This is the 6th year ShopRite of Medford has sponsored the Stamp Out Hunger event on Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 7 this year.
This year’s event will look different, but feel just as good for people who participate either in person or through the virtual option. In one on-site modification, runners will be assigned to groups that will start in 15-minute intervals. The scenic course that winds through historic Medford has space for social distancing even while runners pass each other, so face masks will not be required for participants on the course. Masks will not be required when social distancing is possible, and the entire parking lot near the start/finish line will be closed to make that easier.
To avoid crowding, organizers plan to scale back the party-like atmosphere that has kicked off former events. Gary Pringle from Premier Parties will play heart-thumping music; organizers will offer grab-and-go refreshments; and top runners can pick up awards at ShopRite of Medford instead of a post-race ceremony. “Swag bags” full of giveaways are still planned, with pick up by participants the day before the race, or by 7:45 a.m. the day of. That will include a participant medal that doubles as a commemorative bottle opener, as well as products donated by sponsors.
Once again, 100 percent of registration fees will be donated to the Food Bank of South Jersey. Sponsorship revenue covered race costs and provided a significant donation to the Partners In Caring initiative, ShopRite’s year-round, hunger-fighting initiative that helps people who don’t have reliable access to food.
“This year, because there has been such a strong increase in demand, we will also direct a portion of the sponsorship revenue to the Food Bank of South Jersey,” Renee Zallie said.
Participant registrations for the Stamp Out Hunger 5K and 1 Mile are at about one-third of typical levels two weeks before the event. Organizers anticipate the usual week-before sign-ups, especially for the virtual option. Those virtual participants can complete any course, any time – even on a treadmill! – from Aug. 31 up to 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, and then submit their times. Each one will still get a bib, a T-shirt and a swag bag, or as Renee Zallie said, “All the perks, but at a time and place of your choice.”
To guarantee a T-shirt in a specific size, on-site and virtual participants must register by Aug. 27. After that, shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Stamp Out Hunger 5K uses chip timing and a USA Track & Field-certified course. The 5K and 1 Mile courses start and finish in front of the Public Safety Building at 91 Union St. in downtown Medford. Visit stampouthunger5k.com for race details, registration links, and aerial video footage of the course. Advance registration fees are $25 for the 5K, $20 per runner for teams of three or more, and $10 for the 1-miler.
Aside from a volunteer force and dedicated participants, sponsors play an important role in this event. This year’s Diamond Sponsor is McCarthy Weidler. Premier Sponsor is Cento. Platinum and Award Sponsor is Lynmar Builders, and Platinum Sponsor is Cold Technology. Gold Sponsors are Bimbo Bakeries; Boar’s Head; Fabietti, Hale, Hammerstedt & Powers; Hudson Bread; Interactive Canvas Co.; L&C Canelli Sisters, Laura Bishop Communications; Medford-Vincentown Rotary Club; MPS Enterprises; and Pepsi Cola-Pennsauken.