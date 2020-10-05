MEDFORD >> Cherokee (1-0) scored twice in the second half in a season-opening 2-0 shutout of host Lenape (0-1) Oct. 1 here.
Goals: C-Isabella Coluzzi, Isabella Mele; Assists: C-Alex Kulinski; Saves: C-Sarah Crysler 9; L-Kayleigh Kmet 15.
