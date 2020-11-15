ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Nov. 5 announced the pairings for the high school field hockey sectional tournaments.
All four Lenape Regional High School District teams earned a berth in the playoffs, slated to begin Friday, Nov. 13 at the higher seeded school for the first-round games.
Cherokee, Lenape and Shawnee will compete in the NJSIAA South West D (Group 4) bracket, while Seneca is penciled in the NJSIAA South West B (Group 3) field of 12 teams.
Rare meeting as Cherokee hosts Williamstown
Editor's Note: After press time on Saturday (Nov. 14) afternoon at 4:30 p.m., it was announced the Cherokee-Williamstown playoff game was cancelled. Cherokee coach Devon Bell said she was not given a reason for the cancellation. The Chiefs will advance to the semifinal round against the winner of the Eastern-Rancocas Valley quarterfinal playoff game.
EVESHAM >> Cherokee’s first opponent in this year’s postseason tournament is Williamstown, a team the Chiefs haven’t seen in nearly a decade.
And if Cherokee coach Devon Bell knows anything about the Braves, she’s keeping it close to the vest.
“No comment on the scouting report,” said Bell, whose team last played Williamstown on Oct. 18, 2011 and won easily, 7-0. “Our goal is always to play hard and to play Cherokee field hockey.”
The Chiefs are 7-6 this season playing a highly competitive schedule and are seeded fourth in the NJSIAA South West D Tournament.
“We are extremely happy with our seeding,” said Bell. “We worked hard to get the fourth seed and it is a higher seed than we have seen in years. Also, to our program, seeding does not really matter this year. The focus is more so on the opportunity to play during a pandemic.”
After decisive wins over Paul VI, Cherry Hill East and Cherry Hill West, the Chiefs have lost home games to Seneca, 4-0, and Moorestown, 4-1, on consecutive days last week.
Senior Alex Kulinski (15 goals, 8 assists), juniors Isabella Mele (8 goals, 6 assists) Emma Wright (7 goals, 3 assists) lead Cherokee’s offense this season, while junior keeper Sarah Crysler has 180 saves and five shutouts to her credit.
“While we have faced some adversity this season due to injuries, every day has been a gift,” said Bell, who is assisted by Alexis Mancinelli, Kelsey Rella and Jill Ormsby. “We are extremely lucky to still be playing and every day we go out there and just try to ‘win the day’.”
Cherokee won the season’s first two games at Lenape, 2-0 (Oct. 1) and home against Rancocas Valley, 6-1 (Oct. 3) before being manhandled by powerhouse Eastern, 12-0, on Oct. 5.
“Our biggest team strength is our positivity and work ethic,” said Bell. “Our team works relentlessly every day and always brings a positive attitude. What we need to work on and improve is constantly changing. With that, as long as we keep the work rate high and positive attitude, the changes happen.”
What is the biggest challenge in dealing with the COVID pandemic this season?
“The biggest challenge in regard to COVID this season has been worrying about the possibility of being shut down,” said Bell. “Our team has done an excellent job of following protocol and making good decisions. They know controlling the controllables is all that we can do and to cherish each day.”
NJSIAA South West D Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.
No. 5 Williamstown at No. 4 Cherokee
Records: Williamstown 8-5, Cherokee 7-6
Recent Meetings: 10/18/2011: Cherokee 7, Williamstown 0.
Williamstown Players to Watch: Grace Caspar, ju., 15 goals, 4 assists; Alexia Poulin, ju., 8 goals, 6 assists; Alexia Febles, sr., 6 goals, 1 assist; Mia Foti, fr., 3 goals, 8 assists; Makenna Giffin, 3 goals, 2 assists.
Cherokee Players to Watch: Alex Kulinski, sr., 15 goals, 8 assists; Isabella Mele, ju., 8 goals, 6 assists; Emma Wright, ju., 7 goals, 3 assists; Samantha Butkus, ju., 5 goals, 1 assist; Alexa Antonelli, ju., 3 goals, 3 assists; Isabella Coluzzi, ju., 3 goals, 2 assists; Erin St. John, so., 3 goals, 1 assist.
Goalies: Williamstown – Mariah Juiliano, ju., 104 saves (5 shutouts); Cherokee – Sarah Crysler, ju., 180 saves (5 shutouts).
2019 Playoff Result: Williamstown lost to Washington Township, 5-2, in the S.J. Group 4 first round; Cherokee lost to Eastern, 5-2, in the S.J. Group 4 quarterfinals.
Familiar foes Lenape and Shawnee meet in playoff opener
MEDFORD >> Sure they are in the same district, same town and same division, but both head coaches were hard pressed to remember the last time Lenape and Shawnee have squared off in the postseason.
“It’s been years because Lenape is Central Group 4 and Shawnee is South Group 4,” said Lenape coach Sara Scannell. “I don't remember us ever meeting in my 16-year tenure at Lenape.”
“I do not either because when I started coaching, we were Group 3 South,” said Shawnee coach Renee Toliver. “Then one year we were Group 4 Central and I think they were South. Now we are South and they are Central. It's crazy because our schools are in the same town.”
With the COVID pandemic playing a part in the NJSIAA’s plan of a more regionalized playoff tournament to limit the amount of travel, the Medford rivals are in the same bracket this year.
And the two will meet on Monday, Nov. 16 (2 p.m. start) when No. 6 seed Lenape travels across town to take on No. 3 Shawnee in the NJSIAA South West D quarterfinal round.
“We are missing our regular Central Jersey Group 4 bracket this year, especially as returning Group 4 champions,” said Scannell. “This year's regionalized brackets change the post season vibe for us. It’s fun playing teams we don’t see regular season. The girls get so hype because it's a blank slate. But we are excited to compete this year regardless.”
The Indians are 5-5 this season and are heading into the playoffs after a nearly two-week shutdown because of COVID. Before that Lenape had suffered road losses at Bishop Eustace, 2-1 (Oct. 27) and Seneca, 2-0 (Nov. 2).
“Our record of 5-5 doesn’t represent the level of hockey we are playing,” said Scannell. “Our scores do. We have hung with some of the top teams in the state by one or two goals - losing close games in overtime. Overall, we need to do a better job of capitalizing and finishing on scoring opportunities, especially in close, close games.”
Monday’s game is Lenape’s second trip to Shawnee this season. The Renegades won, 3-1, on Oct. 13 for their fourth win in the last five games against the Indians.
Holding talented Shawnee to just three goals – and allowing just 16 goals in 10 games - speaks to Lenape’s strength this season – its defense.
“Our defensive unit has been so strong,” said Scannell. “Our goalie (senior) Kayleigh (Kmet) is having another dynamite season - and if a goal gets by her it was earned by the other team - no gimmies from Kay. Working with Lauren Conroy, who just committed to Kent State, senior captain Olivia Rosenblatt and freshman standout Brooke Halfpenny - our defensive line has kept us in tough games.”
Junior Gianna Monaco leads the Indians in scoring with 11 goals and four assists, followed by junior Lina Neilson with five goals and one assist, junior Bryn Iuliano (3 goals, 2 assists) and senior Allie Halfpenny (2 goals, 3 assists).
What has been Lenape’s biggest challenge in dealing with the COVID pandemic?
“Getting shut down... in the middle of a practice... canceling the remainder of our regular-season games,” said Scannell. “It crushed the hearts of my 13 seniors. But we are staying connected, working daily on our mental and physical prep for postseason games.”
Last year’s Central Jersey Group 4 title win over Rancocas Valley, 2-1, was Lenape’s second sectional title for Scannell, who has been with the program 16 years and 13 as head coach. The Indians were also sectional champions in 2000 and 2003.
The Renegades are 8-2-1 and have won their last three games by a combined score of 22-5. Shawnee lost to Eastern, 11-0, in the season opener Oct. 2 and a 3-2 loss at Moorestown Oct. 23 was its only setback in the last six games.
Senior Gianna Marmo leads Shawnee in scoring with 11 goals and four assists, while classmate Chrissy Solomen has eight goals and six assists. Seventeen players have contributed to the offense with at least one point this season.
Senior Katie Fricke (52 saves) and Sophia Bartasius (49 saves) share goaltending duties for the Renegades.
“Our team is very committed to taking their level of play to the next level and improving together as a team,” said Toliver, who believes “3rd seed is a good place to be in”.
As for her team’s strengths, Toliver said, “Recognizing the areas that we need to improve, as well as sticking together when things don’t go our way.”
Where can her team improve? “I would like to pick up the pace with our decision making,” Toliver said.
Shawnee, however, has been on COVID lockdown since end of day Nov. 3 like Lenape.
“Making sure that we are staying safe as a team and making the right decisions off the field for our team,” said Toliver, when asked about the challenges the COVID pandemic presents this season.
Shawnee has won two sectional titles in during Toliver’s 14-year tenure. The Renegades won the 2007 Group 3 South title in 2007 and the Group 4 Central crown in 2010.
“In 2007, we also won the state championship, as well as the Tournament of Champions,” said Toliver, who has a career record of 218-64-7.
NJSIAA South West D Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Lenape at No. 3 Shawnee
Records: Lenape 5-5, Shawnee 8-2-1
Recent Meetings: 10/13/20: Shawnee 3, Lenape 1; 10/14/2029: Shawnee, Lenape 0; 9/23/2019: Shawnee 4, Lenape 0; 10/17/2018: Lenape 1, Shawnee 0; 9/25/2018: Shawnee 7, Lenape 1.
Lenape Players to Watch: Gianna Monaco, ju., 11 goals, 4 assists; Lina Neilson, ju., 5 goals, 1 assist; Bryn Iuliano, ju., 3 goals, 2 assists; Allie Halfpenny, sr., 2 goals, 3 assists.
Shawnee Players to Watch: Gianna Marmo, sr., 11 goals, 4 assists; Chrissy Solomen, sr., 8 goals, 6 assists; Julia Cavicchio, sr., 7 goals, 3 assists; Amanda Frank, sr. 4 goals, 4 assists; Tori DiGennaro, sr., 4 goals; Skylar Santucci, ju., 3 goals, 5 assists.
Goalies: Lenape – Kayleigh Kmet, sr., 86 saves (2 shutouts); Shawnee – Katie Fricke, sr., 52 saves; Sophia Bartasius, 49 saves (2 shutouts).
2019 Playoff Result: Lenape beat Rancocas Valley, 2-1, for C.J. Group 4 championship; Shawnee lost to Millville, 1-0, in S.J. Group 4 quarterfinals.
Seneca opens with Sterling in quest for 4th straight crown
TABERNACLE >> Seneca’s quest for a fourth consecutive sectional championship begins on Monday.
The Golden Eagles had to wait until Saturday to find out their NJSIAA South West B Tournament quarterfinal opponent. No. 2 seed Seneca are now scheduled to play No. 10 Sterling, a 2-1 upset winner at No. 7 Deptford in the first round.
“We worked very hard to have a high ranking for postseason,” said Seneca coach Kristina Foster, whose team is an impressive 10-2-1 this season. “It was a fun surprise to see Haddonfield added to our region. We are happy about the opportunity to compete against them.”
After lopsided victories over Cherry Hill West (8-0, Oct. 1) and Winslow Township (11-0, Oct. 5) to open the season, the Golden Eagles suffered a tough 2-1 loss at Shawnee Oct. 7.
“Our season has been a dream, especially with everything going on,” said Foster, who is in her fourth season with a 42-17-1 career record.
Seneca rebounded from the Shawnee loss with a 3-2 win at West Deptford two days later, followed by a 1-1 tie with Camden Catholic Oct. 13 and hard-fought 4-2 setback to Eastern Oct. 15.
“Our team has a lot of experience and leadership,” said Foster. “Our seniors are hoping everyone on the team - and at our school - remains safe in order for us to have a chance to compete this postseason.”
Seneca hasn’t lost a game since battling one of the state’s best programs in Eastern. The win streak is at seven, outscoring the opposition, 30-6, along the way.
Senior Cassidy Strittmatter (12 goals, 9 assists), senior Madeline Lawlor (10 goals, 9 assists), junior Sophia Abate (8 goals, 4 assists) and Tess Strittmatter (5 goals, 6 assists) have been Seneca’s offensive leaders, while freshman Kelsey Besser has been stellar in goal with 53 saves and five shutouts to her credit.
“We are hoping to execute more on our attacking penalty corners,” said Foster.
What is the biggest challenge in dealing with the COVID pandemic this season?
“The biggest challenge this fall has been the disruption of our culture and traditions,” said Foster. “We are used to spending a lot of time together during season, off the field, and COVID has created a barrier that doesn't allow us to do that. Finding time (virtually) has been difficult, nor does it have the same effect. Also, following the CDC, county and Lenape district guidelines has added a lot of time to our practices.”
Seneca’s Central Jersey Group 2 sectional titles have come all against one team - West Deptford, 3-1 (2017); 2-1 (2018) and 4-2 last year.
NJSIAA South West B Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.
No. 10 Sterling at No. 2 Seneca
Records: Sterling 1-10-1, Seneca 10-2-1
Recent Meetings: None.
Seneca Players to Watch: Cassidy Strittmatter, sr., 12 goals, 9 assists; Madeline Lawlor, sr., 10 goals, 9 assists; Sophia Abate, ju., 8 goals, 4 assists; Tess Strittmatter, ju., 5 goals, 6 assists; Maya Butcher, sr., 5 goals, 1 assist; Maddie Epps, ju., 4 goals, 2 assists.
Sterling Players to Watch: Amber Powell, ju., 2 goals; Kaitlynn O’Keefe, ju., 1 goal.
Goalies: Seneca – Kelsey Besser, fr., 53 saves (5 shutouts); Sterling – Payton Fenney, sr., 147 saves.
2019 Playoff Result: Seneca beat West Deptford, 4-2, in C.J. Group 2 championship; Sterling lost to Lower Cape May Regional, 2-0, in S.J. Group 2 semifinals.