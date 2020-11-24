HADDONFIELD >> Seneca is on top of the South Jersey field hockey mountain again, this time taking down one of the titans of the area - Haddonfield.
In what is believed to be their first-ever victory over the Bulldawgs, the second-seeded Golden Eagles shut out top-seeded Haddonfield, 4-0, on its home turf to capture the NJSIAA South West B sectional crown Nov. 20.
Seneca, which finished on a 10-game win streak and 13-2-1 on the season, has now won four consecutive sectional titles.
“We are happy that we had the chance to play,” said Seneca head coach Kristina Foster, who is 45-17-1 in four seasons. “The game was originally scheduled for Saturday. We are beyond thankful to both our athletic director (Karen O’Neil), and Haddonfield’s (Lefteris Banos), that they moved the game up a day to lessen any chance of any team having to quarantine. Regarding their performance, our team executed the game plan beautifully. Everyone had a role and everyone fulfilled their role, and some.”
Senior Cassidy Strittmatter gave the Golden Eagles when she converted a penalty stroke past Haddonfield sophomore goalie Moira Geiger with 11:05 left in the first quarter. It was the senior’s team-leading 14th goal of the season.
Strittmatter’s junior sister, Tess, made it 2-0 Seneca when she took a feed from senior Madeline Lawlor on a broken corner play with 2:13 left of the clock before halftime.
Junior Sophia Abate took over for the Golden Eagles after the break when she tallied her 10th and 11th goals of the season to increase Seneca’s lead to four goals.
Lawlor notched her team-leading 11th assist on Abate’s goal with 3:11 left in the third quarter. At 11:36 of the final period, Abate scored again on an open play to all but secure the championship victory.
Haddonfield, winner of 21 sectional and nine state titles in its history, had beaten Seneca the last three times they met by a combined score of 11-2.
“Haddonfield is a very strong team, with solid players and consistency, especially on their turf,” said Foster. “We spent a lot of time talking about how we were going to defend them. We knew taking away the lanes that they were looking for most would be our best opportunity.”
Sophomore Karlie Warner was the leading scorer for the Bulldawgs (12-5) with 11 goals and 3 assists this season.
“Haddonfield moves the ball well, using the entire width of the field,” Foster noted. “Even when we knew it was coming, it was still hard for us to defend half the time.”
Freshman goalie Kelsey Besser stopped all five shots she faced for her eighth shutout of the season. The standout keeper, who had 60 saves this season, didn’t allow a single goal in three postseason games.
"Kelsey has been training outside the standard fall season for a few years," said Foster. "She has put in a lot of time outside of this season as well. Kelsey has been successful because she is very coachable. We are excited to watch her grow over her next three years."
Seneca’s 4-0 win represented the third shutout in the last four games for the Bulldawgs, who were also blanked on the road by Eastern, 9-0, Nov. 10 and Camden Catholic, 2-0, Nov. 12.
What was Foster’s lasting memory of the 2020 season?
“The lasting memory of this team was today,” said Foster. “It sounds cliché, but we wanted the girls to leave this field with no regrets, and they did. They really played like it was their last game, leaving it all between the lines.”
What was Coach Foster’s message to her team after finally beating Haddonfield?
“The girls earned this win,” she said. “Each and every one of our program members played a part in this. We are thankful for them and their families who made a lot of sacrifices this year.”
The sectional championship on Friday was, unfortunately, the last game as COVID restrictions forced the NJSIAA to cancel all state championships this fall to limit the amount of travel – and exposure - by teams.
The Golden Eagles had made it to each of the last three Group 2 championships – only to lose each time to Rumson-Fair Haven in 2017 and West Essex the last two years.
“We are disappointed, like every other team, that we don’t have a chance to compete for states,” said Foster. “Our senior class has made it to the state finals every year, and every year we have come closer to closing the gap against our opponents. We were hoping this would be our year to win a state title. However, we are thankful we made it to this last game. We don’t need another game to prove our greatness. We have this moment together.”
Seneca athletic director Karen O’Neil was there to see the moment as well.
“I am so happy for them - couldn’t find a more deserving group of girls,” said O’Neil, who attended the championship game. “They really worked hard and sacrificed so much this season to make it happen.”
Cassidy Strittmatter (14), Lawlor (13), Abate (11) and senior Olivia Quagliero (10) accounted for 38 of Seneca’s 69 goals this season. Besser and the Golden Eagles only allowed 15 goals in 16 games.
Seneca’s last three Central Jersey Group 2 sectional titles have come all against one team - West Deptford, 3-1 (2017); 2-1 (2018) and 4-2 last year.
Did Foster envies this level of success Seneca had these four years?
“I wasn’t here at Seneca four years ago,” she said. “My assistant, Dane Reed, was though, and he knew that our program was on the rise. He experienced the new beginning for us, and was instrumental in the growth of the program. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the program leaders before me, Julie Smith and Beth Anne Strittmatter, who are the ones who built this program from the ground up.”
What does four-time defending sectional champion Seneca’s prospects look like for 2021?
“We have a few players returning - Tess Strittmatter and Sophia Abate, who will be furthering their hockey careers at Division I programs; Maddie Epps, who has been very versatile for us the past two years; and Kelsey Besser, who was our starting goalkeeper as a freshman,” said Foster. “We have a few sophomores who have experienced postseason runs and varsity time, and we have a fun, talented freshmen class who will likely be making a big leap next year. We have a lot of roles to fill, so we’re excited to get started on our 2021 team.”
Foster offered her thoughts on the challenge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic this fall.
“COVID hasn’t made it easy on any coach, anywhere,” she said. “We all have been through so much adversity and anxiety. The fact that we were able to play is a blessing in itself, but to be able to win was what our players deserved, especially our seniors.”
Seneca also has another unique distinction this year. The Golden Eagles were the only team to score against Eastern, one of the top programs in the country, this fall.
The Vikings outscored their opposition, 140-2, in notching a perfect 14-0 record and NJSIAA South West D sectional title, their 22nd in a row. Seneca registered those two goals in a 4-2 loss to visiting Eastern Oct. 15 in Tabernacle.
2020 Seneca Field Hockey
Staff: Kristina Foster, head coach; Dane Reed, assistant coach; Casey McHugh, junior-varsity coach; Aimee Patterson, freshman coach; Pattie Gillern, volunteer assistant (mostly with varsity).
Record: 13-2-1
Game-by-Game Results: Oct. 1, Cherry Hill West, W 8-0; Oct. 5, at Winslow Township, W 11-0; Oct. 7, at Shawnee, L 2-1; Oct. 9, at West Deptford, W 3-2; Oct. 13, Camden Catholic, T 1-1; Oct. 15, Eastern, L 4-2; Oct. 19, Washington Township, W 5-1; Oct. 21, Bishop Eustace, W 3-2; Oct. 24, at Rancocas Valley, W 3-0; Oct. 27, Cherry Hill East, W 10-1; Nov. 2, Lenape, 2-0; Nov. 4, at Cherokee, W 4-0; Nov. 10, at Burlington Township, W 3-2; Nov. 16, Sterling, W 7-0 (NJSIAA South West B Quarterfinals); Nov. 18, West Deptford, W 2-0 (NJSIAA South West B Semifinals); Nov. 20, at Haddonfield, W 4-0 (NJSIAA South West B Championship).
Player Statistics (Goals, Assists): Cassidy Strittmatter, senior midfielder (14, 10); Madeline Lawlor, senior midfielder (13, 11); Sophia Abate, junior forward (11, 5); Olivia Quagliero, senior forward (10, 2); Maya Butcher, senior forward (7, 1); Tess Strittmatter, junior defender (6, 8); Maddie Epps, junior midfielder (5, 2); Kelsey Corbett, senior midfielder (1, 1); Bella Fedeli, senior defender (1, 0); Kyleigh Welusz, freshman defender (1, 0); Eva Julius, freshman forward (0, 1); Amanda Welch, senior forward (0, 1).
Goalie Statistics: Kelsey Besser, freshman, 60 saves (8 shutouts).