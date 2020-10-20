VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) strives to bring humane education to our local communities which includes spreading awareness about animals in our shelters. October is known for many things such as Halloween time and Breast Cancer Awareness Month but October is also Pit Bull Awareness Month with Oct. 26 being National Pit Bull Awareness Day.
“Many people are fearful of pit bull breeds more than any other type of dog,” says Maya Richmond, Executive Director of Animal Welfare Association. “We thought Pit Bull Awareness Month would be an excellent time to bust through some misconceptions and help people explore where humans let down these amazing dogs and change their gut reaction to the word pit bull.”
Pit bull breeds were historically creatures that tended to farm animals, watched over children, and even worked beside soldiers in the battle fields during WWII. Dogfighting was legal and promoted in the U.S. since the founding of the country. Opposition to dog fighting started in many states in the 1960s and then was outlawed in 1976 nationwide. The “sport” went underground where it became part of organized crime.
The work of animal advocates to call attention to the inhumane world of dogfighting led to more people understanding the potential profit from breeding pit bulls and sought them out to use for underground fighting rings. The high demand for pit bulls led to irresponsible backyard breeding for the purpose of making a profit. Pit Bulls were looked at as a money making breed rather than the family member to provide a responsible loving home for these hard working, intelligent and lovable pets.
In the 1980s, Time Magazine and Sports Illustrated published stories about pit bull breeds that tarnished the breed’s public image so badly to the American public. Those articles and more which have stemmed from them are most likely the source of the incorrect association with dangerous aggression for decades. The image of the aggressive pit bull dogs have populated popular culture, leading to breed-specific legislation which validated the misconceptions surrounding these loving animals.
The fear mongering in the media over the past four decades made pit bull breeds the most at risk in America for shelter impoundment and euthanasia. It has only been in the last decade that the breed is once again gaining some of the love and respect it held 100 years ago.
During Pit Bull Awareness Month we hope to bust myths, celebrate all of our amazing pit bull adopters, and continue to remain committed to providing low-cost spay/neuter to Pit bulls through our Snipit program.
For more information about Animal Welfare Association, visit https://www.awanj.org