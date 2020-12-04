MOORESTOWN >> This weekend’s final Burlington County Holiday Farmers Market is being held on Sunday due to forecasts of inclement weather.
The holiday market will be held this Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the County Agricultural Center, 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown. The market was originally scheduled to be held Dec. 4 but was postponed a day because of forecasts of rain on Saturday.
“Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, so I encourage shoppers to make some time to visit our last market of the season. You’ll be glad you did,” said Freeholder Linda Hynes, who the board’s liaison to the Department of Resource Conservation.
Seasonal produce, artisan cheeses and meats, mushrooms, flowers, wreaths, ice cream and baked goods and a wide variety of handmade crafts from dozens of artists and crafters will be available for purchase.
In addition to foods and crafts, the Market will feature live entertainment.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines on site. There will also be limits on how many people will be permitted into the market at a time.