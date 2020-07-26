MOORESTOWN >> Certified firefighters can earn up to $1,500 per semester at Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) under a new program, Moorestown Fire Department College Duty Crew, launched by the college and the Moorestown Fire Department.
“Firefighters are critical to safe communities and we are thrilled to offer the Moorestown Fire Department College Duty Crew program that will make our local communities stronger and benefit student firefighters who have answered the call to serve their community,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “I’m proud that this program will begin in my hometown and expect that it will successfully prove to a model for the rest of the county and state to follow.”
The Moorestown Fire Department College Duty Crew offers:
• $1,500 toward RCBC tuition regardless of the program.
• In-county tuition rates with a 10% discount.
• Use toward any degree program, including the college’s Fire Science Program.
• Opportunity to volunteer at least 16 hours per week at a volunteer organization that has been protecting Moorestown since 1879.
Learn more about this program directly from a current student and members of the Moorestown Fire Department at our Facebook Town Hall on Wednesday, July 29, at 1 p.m.
“Serving the community as a volunteer firefighter offers many rewarding experiences and we are pleased to add another reason to join us while attending classes at one of the top community colleges in the nation,” said Christopher M. Chesner, the fire district’s administrator and public information officer. “The Moorestown Fire Department College Duty Crew program is open to anyone who has completed their Firefighter I certification and we look forward to welcoming firefighter to our company and helping them earn college degrees.”
This initiative is being tested as part of an existing partnership with the Moorestown Fire Department with a goal of expanding to more communities as a way to bolster volunteerism and scholarship.
Eligibility requirements:
• New Jersey Division of Fire Service Firefighter I Certification.
• Commit to volunteer 16 hours per week as a Moorestown firefighter for the semester in which the tuition credit is applied.
• You do not need to live in Moorestown, nor leave your current fire company. Firefighters who belong to another volunteer company will need the company’s chief’s permission.
• Maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average.
• $1,500 will be applied to the participant’s out-of-pocket tuition bill but does not cover fees or books.