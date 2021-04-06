PITMAN >> Five Rowan University student-athletes earned New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) weekly honors for the week ending April 4, led by three from the men’s track & field team - Jah’Mere Beasley, Dan McAleavey and Nana Ayemang. Also earning honors were Amanthy Sosa Cacere of the women’s track & field team and Drew Ryback of the baseball team.
The Profs swept the men’s outdoor track & field honors, led by Beasley, who was the Track Athlete of the Week. At the Oscar Moore Invitational, hosted by Rowan, Beasley (Camden, NJ/Sterling HS) earned a first-place finish in the 100 meters, clocking a 10.86 for the best time in the NJAC and 20th best in the NCAA. The sophomore’s time of 21.92 in the 200 meters also earned him first place in the meet and ranks first in the conference and 14th in the NCAA.
McAleavey (Howell, NJ/Howell), a junior,was named the Field Athlete of the Week as he won the javelin with a toss of 60.81m, marking the second straight week that he has posted the top throw in NCAA Division III. That distance ranks second in the NCAA, the region and the conference, behind his throw of 62.36m that he registered last week.
Ayemang (Parsippany, NJ/Parsippany HS) was named the Rookie of the Week after taking first in the long jump with a distance of 7.06m, which is the best in the conference, second in the region and sixth in NCAA Division III. The freshman also placed third in the 200-meter dash.
Sosa Cacere (Galloway, NJ/Absegami HS) earned Women’s Track Rookie of the Week honors as she ran on the Profs’ 4x400 relay at the Moore Invitational and clocked her own personal best in the 400 meters by finishing fifth in 1:02.24. The freshman also took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 7.06m.
Ryback (Mantua, NJ/Clearview Regional HS) earned the NJAC’s Pitcher of the Week award for the second time this season. The senior lefthander threw a complete game in helping the Profs defeat Kean, 13-2, in the conference opener. He struck out nine and didn’t issue a walk while facing 34 batters, allowing two runs on seven hits to better his season record to 2-0 and 5-0 dating back to last season.