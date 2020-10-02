Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 34-year-old Florence Township man pled guilty in Superior Court to trying to kill his girlfriend in the fall of 2016.
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Akil Herbert pled guilty to Attempted Murder (First Degree) and Violation of a Restraining Order (Fourth Degree) in exchange for a 12-year sentence in New Jersey state prison. The plea was entered on Sept. 22 before the Hon. Philip E. Haines, J.S.C., who scheduled sentencing for Nov. 5.
The investigation began on Sept. 7, 2016 when patrol officers from the Florence Township Police Department were dispatched to the defendant’s residence on 5th Avenue in the Roebling section of the township on a report of a stabbing. An active Final Restraining Order against Herbert was in effect at the time.
The investigation revealed that Herbert stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in the back and face, breaking the blade of the knife from the handle. After that, he slammed her head on the ground before fleeing the scene on foot.
Witnesses reported that Herbert ran down the street and into a wooded area. He was taken into a custody the next day at his residence, and has been lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly ever since.
Herbert is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Courtney J. O’Brien, Supervisor of the BCPO Family Unit. The investigation was conducted by the Florence Township Police Department, with assistance from the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force. The lead investigator was Florence Township Police Detective Nicole Bonilla.