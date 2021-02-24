EVESHAM >> On May 30, 2020, a shopper at Trader Joe’s, located at 300 South Route 73 here, reported that someone stole multiple credit cards from the victim and immediately began using the stolen credit cards at nearby businesses in the area before the victim even realized that they were missing.
In total, the suspect charged more than $4,000 within an hour. The Evesham Investigative Bureau conducted a thorough investigation, developed multiple leads, and completed various data warrants to eventually determine that Gwendolyn Jordan, 55, of Philadelphia was responsible for the theft and subsequent fraudulent usage of the credit cards.
The Evesham Police Department issued an arrest warrant Feb. 22 for Jordan for 3rd degree theft, 4th degree theft, 3rd degree fraudulent use of credit card and two counts of disorderly persons theft.