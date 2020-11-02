EVESHAM >> Sophomore Brandon Boria rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns as Cherokee (5-0) routed visiting Seneca (1-4), 42-7, in a West Jersey Football League game Oct. 30 here.
Boria opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then added TD runs of five and 43 yards in the second quarter.
The sophomore also scored on a 43-yard run in the third quarter, putting the Chiefs up 35-0.
Quarterback Billy Osborn connected with Chima Opara on a 40-yard touchdown pass and Darren Hazen found the end zone from five yards out in the fourth quarter for Cherokee’s other scores.
Seneca’s George Thorp scored from eight yards out for the Golden Eagles in the fourth quarter.
Cherokee travels to Medford for a meeting with Lenape (4-0) in a battle of undefeated Lenape-district rivals Thursday, Nov. 5.
Seneca hosts winless Shawnee (0-5) Nov. 6.