MEDFORD >> Senior Jalin Brownlee threw for a school-record 433 yards (16-of-22 passing) and four touchdowns to lead visiting Camden (2-1) to a decisive victory over Shawnee (0-3) Oct. 16 in Medford.
Alijah Clark (4 catches, 132 yards) was Brownlee’ scoring target twice, along with Corey Palmer (1, 82) and Darian Chestnut (4, 100).
Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey was 17-of-30 for 204 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown strike to Ian Van Steeg in the first quarter.
Wesley (9 carries, 37 yards) also had one of his team’s scores (40 yards) on the ground, along with Tom Rebstock (14, 61), who scored from 18 yards out in the second quarter.
Shawnee hosts undefeated Cherokee (3-0) Oct. 23.