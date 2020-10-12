MEDFORD >> Xavier Coleman accounted for three scores as Lenape (1-0) opened the season with a decisive victory over visiting Eastern (0-2), 38-7, Oct. 9.
Coleman, who finished with 73 yards on eight carries, scored on runs of six and two yards in the second quarter. He also caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Long in the fourth quarter.
Long was 9-of-16 for 110 yards and two scores, one to Coleman and the other was an 18-yard score to Braydon Dixon in the third quarter.
Tyler Davis opened the scoring for the Indians with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Dylan Shank booted a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to close out Lenape’s scoring.
Lenape travels to Seneca Oct. 16.