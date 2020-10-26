MEDFORD >> Sophomore Brandon Boria scored from nine yards out in the game’s final minute as visiting Cherokee (4-0) downed Shawnee (0-4), 24-21 Oct. 23 here.
Boria finished with 104 yards on 20 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.
Cherokee quarterback Billy Osborn was 9-of-19 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. His first score was a 26-yard pass to Caden Burti to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead. Osborn also connected with Ty Bartrum for a 19-yard score to put Cherokee up 17-14 in the third quarter.
Mike Fitzpatrick’s 35-yard field goal in the second quarter made it 10-7 in favor of the visitors.
Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey was 16-of-28 with 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Luke Anderson caught a 24-yard TD pass in the first quarter for the Renegades. Nate Summerville’s 16-yard touchdown reception put Shawnee up 14-10 in the third quarter.
Welsey (50 yards, 17 carries) and Tom Rebstock (37, 17) were leading rushers for the Renegades.
Cherokee hosts Seneca and Shawnee will welcome Lenape on Friday, Oct. 30.