EVESHAM >> Senior Dylan Shank’s 48-yard field goal in overtime lifted visiting No. 4 seed Lenape (5-0) over No. 1 Cherokee (5-1), 31-28, in a West Jersey Football League Bracket A semifinal game Nov. 15 here.
Senior quarterback Brady Long (18-of-33, 160 yards, 3 touchdowns) tied the game at 28-28 on a 4th-and-4 play when he scrambled out of the pocket and scored from eight yards out with 1:01 left in regulation.
The score marked Long’s (9 carries, 14 yards) first rushing touchdown of the season.
The game-tying touchdown also ended a string of three straight scores by the Chiefs.
Cherokee took a 28-21 lead on scores by quarterback Billy Osborn (2 yards) in the third quarter and runs of three and 82 by Brandon Boria (258 yards, 34 attempts) in the third quarter.
Osborn was 10-of-18 passing for 115 yards and one score (37-yard TD to Mark Phillips) in the second quarter.
The Indians led at one point, 21-7, when Long connected with Tyler Davis (6 catches, 55 yards) on a 20-yard touchdown pass on Lenape’s opening drive of the second half.
Lenape, which had only practiced one day (Nov. 14) for the Cherokee game after being in COVID quarantine for two weeks, will meet undefeated Holy Spirit (6-0) for the unofficial South Jersey championship on Friday, Nov. 20 (6 p.m. kickoff) in Absecon.
In the other WJFL Bracket A semifinal game, the second-seeded Spartans routed No. 3 Winslow Township (5-1), 34-0.
Holy Spirit senior Patrick Smith led the way, rushing for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. Devin Lee (7 carries, 72 yards) scored on a 52-yard run in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.
Junior quarterback Trevor Cohen was 9-of-16 for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Cherokee will host Winslow Township (5-1) in a WJFL Bracket A consolation game at noon on Saturday, Nov. 21.