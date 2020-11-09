TABERNACLE >> Sophomore quarterback Brayden Davis scored rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns as Seneca (2-4) picked up its second win of the season with a victory over visiting Moorestown (1-4), 28-20, Nov. 6 here.
Junior running back Adam Klenk rushed for a team-high 169 yards on 22 carries, including a one-yard score for the Golden Eagles’ second touchdown of the evening. Klenk also had two receptions for a team-high 95 yards.
Davis also passed for 87 yards on 4-of-9 attempts. Junior quarterback Chris Schoemer was 2-for-2 for 73 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jake Handy in the third quarter that put Seneca up 21-14.
Seneca next faces Woodrow Wilson at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.