MOUNT LAUREL >> Combining meaningful experiences with difficult challenges is par for the course in any college education. This was no different for Taylor Hamilton, and when she enrolled at Rowan College at Burlington County, she forged a path toward an exciting future.
Hamilton, of Willingboro, began her studies at RCBC in 2012 as part of the NJ STARS program, which offers top-performing high school seniors free tuition for several semesters. She studied Business Administration, became captain of the school’s softball team and earned her associate degree in 2014.
“Every experience was memorable: inside the classroom, among my peers and on the field. A lot of things that I learned in my academics helped build the foundation of how I was able to handle my four-year college projects and exams. The difficulty of the school pushed me to excel and exceed far beyond my own expectations,” Hamilton recalled.
Although Taylor’s first year on the softball field presented its fair share of challenges, she dominated in her second year, helping the team make history as RCBC’s first to win the NJCAA Regionals.
“It was an overall great experience with my teammates, and my coaches were some of the best I’ve ever had in my 15-plus years of playing softball,” Hamilton said.
Following her successful stint at RCBC, Hamilton earned an academic and athletic scholarship to Virginia Union University. There, she collected 66 hits in 48 games over two seasons, homered 16 times and drove in 71 runs. She led the nation in RBIs as a junior, with 40. Excelling both on and off the field, she graduated magna cum laude in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
She's back at home now, holding free softball clinics for players of all ages and ability levels at the Harrison softball field in Willingboro, where she played youth and rec softball growing up. Through this venture, she hopes to restart and expand her home town’s softball program. She also serves on Willingboro’s events and parades committee, creating and coordinating events for the township.
When she’s not busy inspiring local youth, Hamilton works as an executive assistant for the nonprofit The Children’s Home Society of New Jersey, which helps at-risk infants, children, youth and families.
“Working at The Children’s Home Society of New Jersey has been one of my greatest experiences; initially, I started in the Marketing department and have transitioned to working as an executive assistant to the CEO and one of the Vice Presidents. I have been able to apply teachings from RCBC to my everyday challenges within my career,” Hamilton shared.