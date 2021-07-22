EVESHAM >> On July 15, Evesham Police responded to T.D. Bank, 225 Greentree Road, for a report of a male attempting to fraudulently obtain a debit card with a fictitious identification.
Upon arrival, an Evesham officer encountered the male leaving the business and he was advised that he was being detained for an investigation. The male did not comply with the officer’s directions and then resisted the officer’s control when being detained in handcuffs.
This resulted in the male, identified as Richard A. Shaver, 51, of South Salem, N.Y., being arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest. It was then confirmed that Shaver in fact attempted to obtain a debit card on an existing bank account that did not belong to him by using a fictitious Florida driver’s license that contained the name of the legitimate account holder.
Shaver was processed, charged accordingly, and released on his own recognizance with a mandatory court appearance.
Shaver was charged with Use of Personal Identifying Information of Another (2nd Degree), False Government Identification (4th Degree), Obstruction (Disorderly Persons) and Resisting Arrest (Disorderly Persons).