BURLINGTON >> On Monday, June 28 from 3 to 7 p.m., Deborah Specialty Physicians will hold a walk-in COVID vaccination clinic at its Sunset Road location in Burlington. Anyone who receives a shot that day will get a free dinner from Mary’s Mobile Diner, which will be on site.
The Pfizer vaccine will be dispensed, so anyone over 12 years old is eligible to get vaccinated.
“We are excited to be able to bring the Pfizer vaccine into the community,” said Deb Sadowski, RPh, Director of Pharmacy Services and Vaccine Coordinator at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, which is hosting the clinic.
Held in conjunction with the Burlington County Health Department and with legislative support from Senators Troy Singleton and Dawn Marie Addiego, as well as Congressman Andy Kim, the scheduled event aims to help with the national goal of vaccinating 70% of the country by July 1.
“Every shot means being one step closer to hugging your friends and family. After all we’ve been through, we’re so close to beating this pandemic thanks to the incredible work of our health care professionals. I want to thank the team at Deborah and Mary’s Mobile Diner for not just offering a free vaccine and dinner, but the hope we all truly need,” said Congressman Andy Kim.
“It is truly amazing how far we’ve come since the vaccine was released last winter, however, we must make every effort to keep getting shots in the arms of those who are not yet vaccinated,” said Senator Singleton, who represents 17 towns in Burlington County. “And, if protection against the virus isn’t enough incentive, we’re bringing Mary’s Mobile Diner Food Truck to the event to give anyone who gets their shot that day a free dinner.”
“This is a great opportunity for parents who may want to get their kids vaccinated this summer and before the school year starts," said Senator Addiego. "We are all enjoying the start of our return to normal. It is long overdue and the vaccines will make it that much safer for everyone.”
“We hope to see a lot of the community taking advantage of this opportunity,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “It is clear that the vaccines work exceptionally well. As we see cases and hospitalizations decline in New Jersey, we want to continue that momentum and make sure that we don’t have recurring pockets of infection among unvaccinated groups.”
The Pfizer vaccine will be available on June 28, from 3-7:00 PM at Deborah Specialty Physicians, 811 Sunset Road, Suite 102, Burlington, NJ. (Parking in the rear of the building). Appointments for the vaccination clinic can be made online at covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder or by calling 855-568-0545. Although appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcome. Second appointments will be made at the time of vaccination. Parents or guardians must give consent for those under 18 years old. All those vaccinated will receive a free dinner from Mary’s Mobile Diner.