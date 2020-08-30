CAMDEN >> The Cooper Foundation and the Norcross Foundation will provide more than 41,000 free, reusable facemasks to police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators in the tri-county region to reduce the spread of COVID-19, announced George E. Norcross III, chairman of the Board of Trustees at Cooper University Health Care.
“Throughout the pandemic, first responders continued to serve residents. Soon, teachers will be back in the classroom and we want to ensure they have masks to help them stay healthy and safe as they serve our community,” said Mr. Norcross, in announcing the second phase of the giveaway.
In May, the two foundations announced the first phase of plans to distribute more than 175,000 free masks to residents in the City of Camden and in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties, as well as to patients at Cooper offices and Cooper University Hospital. With the assistance of Camden County Metro Police and municipal leaders throughout the region, thousands of individuals, families, and community groups received masks. With this and additional planned distributions, more than 275,000 masks will be provided throughout the community.
"Cooper's commitment to the health and well-being of its citizens and the essential workers who are keeping it running during these difficult days includes doing what it can to help workers stay safe -- and that means wearing face masks,” said Philip A. Norcross, Chair of The Cooper Foundation.
“The health of the community is always our top priority. We are grateful to our first responders and educators, and we want to reduce their risk of infection as they serve others,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper.
“This facemask giveaway is another way we can say ‘thank you’ and support the efforts of police, fire, EMS personnel, and teachers throughout the community,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.
Officials at Cooper will work directly with first responder agencies and school administrators in the community to distribute the facemasks to members of those groups.