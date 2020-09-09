MOUNT LAUREL >> More than 50 percent of people do not have a will or estate planning document. If you are one of those people, if you pass away without a will, the state will provide one for you.
Learn the importance of outlining your wishes and financial goals at Samaritan’s free virtual Wills & Estate Planning Workshop on Thursday, Sept. 24 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“Now more than ever, individuals must prepare for the unexpected and have personal affairs in order well before a crisis strikes,” explains Mary Ann Boccolini, president/CEO of Samaritan. “As we shift to a virtual platform, this panel of professionals will provide expert insight into the topics of wills and estate planning, addressing key concepts and outlining options in clear, concise terms. The combined knowledge and expertise our panelists ensures that this year’s workshop is not one to be missed.”
This virtual workshop is hosted by Samaritan’s Planned Giving Committee, which is comprised of some of the region’s leading financial advisors who volunteer their time and expertise to raise awareness about the importance of estate planning. It will feature a panel of estate-planning attorneys who will offer valuable information and advice as well as answer any questions. Panelists include:
• Rachel Shaffer Gersie, Esq., Associate, Fendrick Morgan – A graduate of Kline School of Law from Drexel University, Rachel joined Fendrick Morgan in 2013 and is a member of the Estate & Financial Planning Council of Southern Jersey. She concentrates her practice in the area of elder law planning, estate and trust planning and administration and Medicaid planning.
• Sarah L. Cranston, Associate, Archer – A graduate of Rutgers Law School, Sarah joined Archer in 2019 and serves as an associate in the firm’s Estate and Trust Litigation Group, as well as the Estate and Trust Services Department Group. She focuses her practice on assisting families and individuals with their estate and trust planning and administration matters.
Registration for this free virtual workshop is required by Tuesday, Sept. 22 – to register, contact Chris Rollins at 856-552-3287 or CRollins@SamaritanNJ.org. For more information about this event or Samaritan, visit samaritannj.org.
Samaritan is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian, independent organization locally founded in Moorestown in 1980. Samaritan is the regional leader for hospice care, palliative (comfort) medicine, at-home primary care, grief support and counseling, advanced illness care, education and advocacy. Samaritan serves people in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties who are coping with the stresses of aging, serious illness or grief in their homes, assisted-living or nursing home communities and through two inpatient hospice centers: The Samaritan Center at Mount Holly and The Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Two thrift shops, in Westmont and Pitman, support Samaritan services and programs. Samaritan is accredited by The Joint Commission; a member of the National Partnership for Hospice Innovation; and is a four-star hospice in the national We Honor Veterans program. For more information, visit www.SamaritanNJ.org.