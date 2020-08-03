MOUNT LAUREL >> You may know Jason Varga ‘00 because he taught you the value of radio programming at a time when Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music have brought streaming to the forefront of the industry. You may have seen him at campus events manning the sound equipment. Or you may have worked behind the scenes with him at Rowan College at Burlington County Radio and in the classroom learning about radio production.
However, there’s one thing you probably don’t know about RCBC’s Radio Operations Manager. When the pandemic hit Burlington County, Varga, who’s been a member of the RCBC community for over 20 years, turned his woodworking passion into a philanthropic cause.
Varga’s foray into woodworking began with a desire to create a rustic, wooden American flag to honor his father who served in the Air Force. This project quickly led him down a rabbit hole of woodworking craft projects. As he posted his work to social media, his friends encouraged him to sell his pieces.
“I wasn't comfortable taking people's money during COVID, especially while I was still sharpening my skills, but then a light bulb went off. I could sell my pieces with all proceeds supporting a local business, while simultaneously benefitting frontline workers. I ended up using the money earned to order catering packages from Waller's Deli in Tabernacle to deliver to healthcare workers at Virtua,” Varga shared.
Although Varga set out with a modest goal of raising $250, he ultimately raised $750, helping to feed over 200 healthcare workers at Virtua Voorhees, Mount Holly and Mount Laurel.
“It was such a great experience of giving back and even some friends and family just donated money for the cause without wanting artwork. The healthcare workers were extremely grateful for everyone's generosity, as well as the amazing food from Waller's Deli. I don't know if it made an impact, but it made an impression in our community, and I was just trying to shine a little more light into the universe during these dark times the country is experiencing,” Varga said.