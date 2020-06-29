MOUNT LAUREL >> The Lahn Family, owners of The Funplex Amusement Centers have announced a July 2 reopening of their locations in East Hanover and Mount Laurel.
The announcement follows New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order permitting amusement and water parks to reopen whilst implementing social distancing guidelines.
Both locations will operate their outdoor attractions including the Splashplex water parks Wednesday-Sunday. Advance reservations are required, and the experience will incorporate new safety procedures for both guests and team members.
In Mount Laurel, the new 55-foot tall drop tower, High Velocity will make its debut on opening day.
Twelve riders will ascend to the top of the tower overlooking the entire park before twisiting and turning 360 degrees around the tower back down to ground level. Additionally, we expanded the Splashplex Café with a new outdoor kitchen serving all your favorite boardwalk summertime treats and providing easy access from both the dry and water park.
In East Hanover, the outdoor water park, Splashplex, and outdoor restaurant, Splashplex Café will be operating July 2 and feature a wide selection of poolside favorites including pizza, hot dogs, funnel cakes, ice cream and more.
“We’ve been busy preparing for this day,” said Randy Lahn, owner of the Funplex Amusement Centers. “We have been offering families a local place to ride, splash, eat and play for over 20 years, without any extended shut downs; we are looking forward to seeing happy families again soon.”
“For several weeks we have been working diligently on a comprehensive plan to reopen our parks in a safe and responsible manner. This plan includes both physical and sanitation practice enhancements derived from industry best practices, CDC and state guidance, and learnings from amusement and water parks across the globe. We believe our guests will quickly see these enhancements in action and we hope to provide them with a much needed escape,” said Funplex CEO Brian Williams.
Here are a few things guests and team members will see when they return as the Funplex works to ensure they have a safe and healthy entertainment experience.
• We are instituting an advance ticket and reservation system to manage capacity.
• We are using signage and distance markers to promote social distancing with visual ques in queue lines, sidewalks and other communal areas throughout the parks.
• We have enhanced our cleaning and disinfection with the purchase of a Wysiwash system. It enables us to safely sanitize hundreds of square feet at once including life vests, swim tubes, pool decks and chairs.
• All park touchpoints and surfaces will be frequently cleaned and sanitized utilizing a peroxide disinfectant cleaner which will have an EPA disinfectant time of just one minute.
• Following CDC guidelines, our bathroom facilities will be frequently sanitized with additional ventilation. We will offer paper towels instead of hand dryers, and reminders on all mirror to wash your hands.
• Related to water safety precautions, we have created masked and mask free zones. Although masks are not allowed while swimming or in the water, masks will be required in other public spaces like food lines and bathrooms.
• Frontline team members will go thru health and temperature checks before working.
When The Funplex reopens on July 2, “guests can expect the same fun… just new ways to have it,” said Williams. For the forseeable future, The Funplex plans to open at noon Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The water park, Splashplex will close at 8 p.m. and the dry rides will remain open until 9 p.m. Friday – Sunday.
Guests should visit the funplex.com to plan their visit.