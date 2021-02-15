MEDFORD >> Sophomore Kristen Cortese scored a game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, as Lenape came from behind in the second half to down visiting Eastern, 45-39, in an Olympic Conference American Division game Feb. 9 here.
Senior Olivia Johnstone added 12 points for the Indians, who were playing for the first time in 12 days due to COVID protocols.
Lenape 45, Eastern 39
Eastern (2-2) 10-13-6-10-39
Lenape (2-1) 8-6-19-12-45
Eastern: Zamiyah Johnson 2, Giana Rullo 5, Jane Trauger 7, Maya Edwards 12, Sanaa Thorne 1, Mia Robbins 12. 3s: Rullo.
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 12, Dyonna Wess 1, Kasey Louie 3, Kristen Cortese 17, Kaitlyn King 4, Kyra Wright 4. 3s: Cortese 3, Johnstone 2, Louie.