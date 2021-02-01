MEDFORD >> Senior Olivia Johnstone hit six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points as Lenape routed visiting Woodrow Wilson, 76-38, in the season opener Jan. 26.
“I thought our girls played an amazing game (against Woodrow Wilson),” said Lenape first-year coach Sean McAneny. “We shot the ball extremely well against their zone. There are a couple things we could clean up on the defensive end, but I was very impressed with the girls.”
McAneny may be a rookie varsity coach, but he’s already very familiar with Lenape district basketball.
“I was Rob Hummel’s assistant here at Lenape for the last seven years before taking over this season,” said McAneny. “I’ve coached at all of the sub-varsity levels. Prior to coming to Lenape, I used to coach with Sean Kennevan at Seneca High School with all of his summer camps and clinics. So I've been around the district working with girls basketball programs for a few years now, but this is my first year at the varsity level.”
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Medford
Lenape 76, Woodrow Wilson 38
Woodrow Wilson (0-1) 5-11-13-9-38
Lenape (1-0) 16-22-17-21-76
Woodrow Wilson: Janyah Washington 1, Asia Russell 5, Iliana Sosa-Iora 9, Maya Goodwin 13, Nionna Miller 2, Jemyra Bethea 8. 3s: Goodwin.
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 23, Dyonna Wess 2, Sammy Rosado 4, Kasey Louie 8, Kristen Cortese 10, Sydney DeShields 3, Ava Doughtery 4, Kaitlyn King 16, Kyra Wright 6. 3s: Johnstone 6, King 4, Louie 2, Cortese 2, DeShields.