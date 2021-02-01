MEDFORD >> Sophomore Nicole Miller’s layup with .09 seconds left in overtime lifted Shawnee past visiting Winslow Township, 50-48, in the season opener Jan. 26.
Junior Nia Scott led the Renegades with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Medford
Shawnee 50, Winslow Township 48, OT
Winslow Township (0-1) 5-20-5-14-4-48
Shawnee (1-0) 7-13-12-12-6-50
Winslow Township: Hanifa Neal 4, Aiyonna Alexander 5, Jadah Mangum 10, Amia Green 2, Lashay Shaw 2, Tireya Wyatt 25. 3s: Wyatt 4, Mangum 2, Alexander.
Shawnee: Nia Scott 19, Olivia Pagliuso 2, Kiki Kelleher 2, Nicole Miller 8, Avery Kessler 15, Kaylan Deveney 4. 3s: Kessler.