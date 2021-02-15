TABERNACLE >> Junior Adriana Agosto led all scorers with 24 points as visiting Rancocas Valley defeated Seneca, 48-39, in a nonleague game Feb. 13 here.
Junior Vickie Crooker had 10 points for the Golden Eagles in their long-awaited season opener.
Since Seneca was in complete remote learning due to COVID protocols, all sports were shut down for two weeks.
"Honestly, it was just amazing to be back in the gym, competing against an opponent," said Seneca coach Lauren Creel. "I felt like we were prepared and as ready as we could be. Considering our circumstances, I thought the girls played great."
Creel continued: "We didn't shoot the ball well, but that was to be expected. We knock down a couple of our three-point attempts and it's a different outcome. I thought Rancocas Valley was a great first game for us; it was competitive, high energy and physical the whole 32 minutes. Overall, I'm impressed with our kids and can't wait for game No. 2."
Rancocas Valley 48, Seneca 39
Rancocas Valley (6-1) 11-16-6-15-48
Seneca (0-1) 14-7-10-8-39
Rancocas Valley: Adriana Agosto 24, Kylie Bradford 9, Maggie St. Claire 5, Sam Poljevka 6, Haley Joyce 2, Emalie Clothier 2. 3s: Agosto.
Seneca: Sophie Cooper 5, Kayla Brooks 2, Hannah Chaney 9, Abbey Johnson 4, Kate Matthiessen 3, Vickie Crooker 10. 3s: Cooper.