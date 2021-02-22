MEDFORD >> Senior Alexa Therien led the way with a game-high 18 points as visiting Cherokee handed Shawnee its first loss of the season, 39-26, in an Olympic Conference American Division game Feb. 20 here.
Sophomore Avery Kessler, who played for the Chiefs last season, had 16 points to lead the Renegades.
Cherokee 39, Shawnee 26
Cherokee (6-1) 10-9-7-13-39
Shawnee (4-1) 6-5-8-7-26
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 7, C.J. Apistar 3, Chloe Fallon 4, Taylor Bartrum 1, Gabby Recinto 6, Alexa Therien 18.
Shawnee: Nia Scott 8, Nicole Miller 2, Avery Kessler 16.