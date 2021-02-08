EVESHAM >> Senior Alexa Therien scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Cherokee bounced back from its first loss of the season to rout visiting Rancocas Valley, 40-12, in a nonleague game Feb. 5 here.
Cherokee 40, Rancocas Valley 12
Rancocas Valley (4-1) 2-0-2-8-12
Cherokee (4-1) 9-10-13-8-40
Rancocas Valley: Adriana Agosto 4, Sam Poljevka 1, Naveah Byrdsong 5, Miyah Dawson 2. 3s: Byrdsong.
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 2, C.J. Apistar 5, Chloe Fallon 5, Taylor Bartrum 4, Gabby Recinto 6, Alexa Therien 12, Delaney Jackson 5, Jada Branford 1. 3s: Apistar, Fallon, Bartrum, Jackson.