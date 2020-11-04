MOUNT HOLLY >> The Cherokee High School girls cross country team put on an all-time memorable showing at the Burlington County Open championships Oct. 31 here.
Junior Nikki Clifford ran to her first County Open title, crossing the line in 19:50, as the Chiefs placed all seven runners among the top 10 finishers and earned their fifth county open title in school history with 20 points.
Clifford became the ninth girl from Cherokee to win at the open, adding her name to a list of many great athletes, including: Monica Olkowski (1988, 1989), Madeline Hoos (1997), Megan O’Leary (2004), Lisa Burkholder (2005), Alison Weeks (2006), Angela Weeks (2007), Megan Lacy (2010, 2011) and Kate Rathman (2018, 2019).
“We knew going into this meet, that this would be the next step towards sectionals,” said Cherokee coach Mark Jarvis, whose team was also county champions in 2004, 2009, 2010 and last year. “With limited races this season we did not want the girls to miss chances to perform well. One thing that (assistant) coach David Petruzzi and I tried to get across to the team was to not take anything for granted.”
Freshman Kerry O'Day was right on Clifford’s heels, finishing second in 19:53.
“They ran together the entire race only to separate over the last 200 meters,” said Jarvis.
Sophomore Kelsey Niglio (4th; 20:12), freshman Olivia Parkinson (5th; 20:14), junior Noelle Falzone (8th; 20:49, a 17-second PR), freshman Alaina Bromley (9th; 20:55) and freshman Allison Rathman (10th; 20:58, a 20-second PR) supported Clifford and O’Day’s one-two effort.
“We knew that every other team and athlete was showing up to try to win,” said Jarvis. “The girls met that challenge head on, scoring a total of 20 points is the lowest we have ever scored, the lowest team total since 2001 and the fifth-lowest in meet history. To me that speaks volumes about this team.”
Jarvis continued: “Four of the seven ran season bests with the other three running what they have been running at DREAM Park. The other impressive feat was that all seven runners were under 21 minutes for the first time this year and they did close the gap as we had just 63 seconds from our No. 1 to our No. 7 runners.”
And for the first time since 2000 when it was at Freedom Park in Medford, the Burlington County Open was held somewhere other than the famed Mill Creek Park “hill” course in Willingboro.
“It is hard to say if this course was easier than Mill Creek,” said Jarvis. “On the surface I might say that it is considering it doesn't have the kind of hill that Mill Creek is known for, but the conditions on the course were fairly sloppy and there was a good bit of running on stones.”
Jarvis was just happy to be competing last weekend.
“First off, I just want to say that the team was glad that we even had a County Open this year. We commend Tim Callinan, Jack Walsh and the entire Rancocas Valley coaching staff for pulling this off,” said Jarvis.
“We certainly could say this year was different than most. A different venue, only varsity, girls' and boys' races being split up and no spectators. Yet once the gun went off, it still had the excitement that the Burlington County Open always has. Having the race at the Rancocas Valley Sports Complex was certainly challenging since the girls have never raced here. Some of them had raced here in middle school, but I have not had a Cherokee team here for more than 10 years.”
Jarvis believes his team is ready for the last race of the season.
“This certainly gives this young group a lot of confidence as we prepare for South Jersey Group 4 Sectionals at Gloucester County DREAM Park Nov. 14,” he said.
Shawnee
Shawnee placed second in the eight-team field at the Burlington County Open Championships with 73 points.
Junior Kyra Birdsall (21:25) led a pack of five Shawnee runners who finished together in 13th through 17th place, followed by junior Madelyn Valasek (21:26), sophomore Sydney Kiernan (21:26), Madison Koveloski (21:35) and senior Jillian Anderson (21:36).
Also finishing for the Renegades were: freshman Nicole Tellechea (19th; 21:42) and senior Ashley Olson (27th; 22:30).
“The course was a bit muddy but similar enough to Mill Creek,” said Shawnee first-year coach Jason Kendall. “The times were still relatively fast, and we had five girls run season bests - Maddy, Sydney, Madi, Jill and Nicole. Overall we finished second, which is where we thought we could finish.”
Seneca
Seneca placed sixth out of eight teams in the Burlington County Open with 155 points.
Senior Emma Klouchek led the way for the Golden Eagles with her time of 21:16, good for 12th overall in the field of 60 finishers.
Other Seneca finishers behind Klouchek were: senior Emma Daniels (21st; 21:45), sophomore Paige Venable (39th; 24:16), freshman Madeline Brooks (41st; 24:17), freshman Mia Rose (45th; 24:37), freshman Loralyn Balint (47th; 24:56) and junior Ali Weir (58th; 27:30)
“The girls all had excellent races. Everyone PRed by a minute or two and the girls really enjoyed the course,” said Seneca coach Chad Devino. “Paige, Emma, Loralyn, Maddy and Mia Rose all had personal records by exactly one minute.”
Devino knows he has a young team this season.
“Overall I was pleased taking sixth place considering three fourths of our team are freshmen,” he said. “I believe Rancocas Valley’s course is a very fast course. Generally, very flat and hard surfaces help (the girls) gain momentum. I believe the course was much easier than (Gloucester County) DREAM Park and Mill Creek. I look forward to future races there (at RV course).”
Lenape
Lenape scored 192 points, one behind seventh-place Bordentown, at the Burlington County Open championships.
“After a rough day the week prior (at the Olympic Conference champions), we were happy to see some improvement at the county meet,” said Lenape coach Caitlin Orr.
Junior Grace Boltz earned a medal, finishing 20th overall in a personal-best time of 21:44.
Senior Nicole Ficken was Lenape’s second finisher, placing 35th in a season-best time of 23:23, followed by senior Anna Ruley (43rd; 24:33), junior Lauren Soutar (46th; 24:40), junior Julia Sellers (53rd; 25:50) and Sophia Sorid (55th; 25:56).
“Julia Sellers also PRed even after a rough fall early on in the race,” said Orr.
Orr had reason to feel a little sentimental about the county meet’s move from Mill Creek Park this year.
A former standout runner at Lenape, Orr was quite familiar with Mill Creek’s course during her high school days. She was a two-time county champion her junior (2008, 19:05) and senior (18:56, 2009) years after a fifth-place finish as a sophomore (20:34, 2007).
“I am grateful to the Rancocas Valley staff for supplying their field, but I did miss Mill Creek,” said Orr. “That said, most of the course was comparable to Mill Creek apart from the famous hill. The cold temperature and wet conditions did not make for a very fast day overall.”