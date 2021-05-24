TABERNACLE >> Senior Alex Kulinski scored five goals to go along with her two assists and junior Aly Mascolo chipped in four goals as visiting Cherokee (13-0) defeated Seneca (5-5), 17-7, in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 18.
Senior Devon Webb netted two goals and had two assists for the Golden Eagles.
Cherokee 17, Seneca 7
Cherokee – 8-9 - 17
Seneca – 0-7 - 7
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 5 (2 assists), Aly Mascolo 4, Delaney Jackson 3 (assist), Janelle Deveney 2 (2 assists), Jayna Weinberg, Erin St. John (assist), Chelsea Evans (assist); Saves: Natalie Roesch 6.
Seneca: Devon Webb 2 (2 assists), Madeline Epps 2, Grace Mileszko, Isabella Fedeli, Kayla Brooks (assist); Saves: Emma McCullough 10.