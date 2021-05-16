MEDFORD >> Junior Gianna Monaco scored six goals, including the eventual game-winner, and sophomore Emma Bunting chipped in four goals and three assists as visiting Lenape (9-1) nipped Shawnee (6-5), 13-12, in an Olympic Conference American Division girls lacrosse game May 13.
Senior Julie Cassidy, junior Mady Cattani and sophomore Abby Catalano each registered hat tricks for the Renegades.
“We were actually up 13-9 with four minutes left and they scored next three goals until we finally got the draw and ran out the clock,” said Lenape coach Jill McCarthy.
Lenape 13, Shawnee 12
Lenape – 8-5 - 13
Shawnee – 6-6 - 12
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 6, Emma Bunting 4 (3 assists), Lily Bunting (2 assists), Allison Halfpenny, Kylie McNamara; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 10.
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 3, Mady Cattani 3, Abby Catalano 3 (assist), Catherine McGlynn, Jamie Carvin, Abby Richards; Saves: Carley Vernon 12.