MOORESTOWN >> No. 1 seed Moorestown (16-2) won its 10th consecutive sectional title with a victory over No. 3 Shawnee (13-6), 11-6, in the NJSIAA South Group 3 Championship June 10 here.
Junior Emma Dengler had a hat trick, while senior Dylan Silar, junior Katie Buck and senior Grace Lynch scored two goals apiece to lead the Quakers.
Senior Julie Cassidy tallied four goals and junior Carley Vernon made 10 saves to lead the Renegades.
Moorestown 11, Shawnee 6
Shawnee – 1-5 - 6
Moorestown – 6-5 - 11
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 4, Abby Richards, Abby Catalano; Saves: Carley Vernon 10.
Moorestown: Emma Dengler 3, Dylan Silar 2 (assist), Katie Buck 2 (assist), Grace Lynch 2, Libby Hock (assist); Saves: Hayley Kowalczyk 5.