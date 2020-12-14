WASHINGTON TWP. >> The season ended for the Shawnee High School girls soccer team just one win shy of the sectional championship this fall.
The third-seeded Renegades (9-3-1) fell to No. 2 Washington Township, 1-0, in the NJSIAA South West D semifinal round Nov. 20.
“We actually played well,” said Shawnee coach Drew Wagner, who saw his team’s four-game win streak against the Minutemaids snapped with the playoff loss. “We created several good scoring chances, but just could not finish.”
Senior Amanda Attanasi notched her team-leading 16th goal of the season in the second half for the game’s only goal. Junior Jessica Kane was credited with an assist on the play.
“Washington Township played a long free kick that we had a chance to clear, but miss headed the ball into our box and it deflected right to Amanda heading to goal,” said Wagner. “It was very unfortunate.”
Township keeper Kelsey Newton stopped all nine shots she faced for her fourth shutout of the season.
“We had several really good scoring chances in the first half and a couple in the second,” said Wagner. “Brooke Steel and Tori Yost both had several good chances.”
Wagner continued: “Our game plan worked very well. We played great team defense and really limited Amanda and Washington Township to very few good scoring chances. Amanda scored off an unfortunate miss play by our backs.”
Shawnee’s goaltending dues were split between senior Anna D’Intino (2 saves) in the first half and junior Ava Rieger (4) in the second half.
“Both our keepers played well,” said Wagner. “They did not have to do much, but they handled everything that came their way - except of course the goal which was not Ava’s fault.”
When asked what would be his lasting memory of this year’s squad, Wagner commented:
“My memory of this team will be the amazing group of seniors,” said Wagner. “This was such a great group of seniors on and off the field and I love them and will miss them.”
Senior Brooke Steel led Shawnee in scoring this season with eight goals and five assists, followed by seniors Tori Yost (4 goals, 3 assists) and Aleesha Deshmukh (3 goals, 5 assists).
Rieger (39) and D’Intino (31) had a combined 70 saves and five shutouts, while only allowing 12 goals in 13 games this season.
The only blemishes on Shawnee’s regular season were road losses to Eastern, 2-0, on opening day Oct. 2 and Cherokee, 3-1, Oct. 22. The Renegades also tied Holy Cross Prep Academy, 2-2, on Nov. 16 after two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine protocol with no games or practices.
With a majority of their lineup consisting of seniors, the Renegades will face some growing pains next season.
“2021 will be a rebuilding year,” said Wagner, who has a 259-89-37 career record in 18 seasons. “I can't even think about 2021 right now, but we will have to replace 10 senior starters.”
The Minutemaids (8-2) fell to top-seeded Eastern (15-0), 3-0, in the sectional championship two days after eliminating the Renegades.
Shawnee Girls Soccer
Staff: Drew Wagner, head coach; Devon Cummings, assistant coach; Taylor Ryan, assistant coach; Ashlie Donzuso, junior-varsity coach; Christian Hochenberger, freshman coach.
Record: 9-3-1
Game-by-Game Results: Oct. 2, at Eastern, L 2-0; Oct. 6, at Cherry Hill East, W 3-0; Oct. 8, Seneca, W 2-0; Oct. 12, Lenape, W 3-0; Oct. 14, at Cherry Hill West, W 2-1; Oct. 20, at Paul VI, W 4-1; Oct. 22, at Cherokee, L 3-1; Oct. 26, at Winslow Township, W 7-1; Oct. 31, Rancocas Valley, W 2-1; Nov. 3, Bishop Eustace, W 2-0; Nov. 16, Holy Cross Prep Academy, T 2-2; Nov. 11, Rancocas Valley, W 1-0 (NJSIAA South West D Quarterfinals); Nov. 20, at Washington Township, L 1-0 (NJSIAA South West D Semifinals).
Player Statistics (Goals, Assists): Brooke Steel, senior attacking center midfielder (8, 5); Tori Yost, senior midfielder (4, 3); Aleesha Deshmukh, senior center midfielder (3, 5); Mackenzie McCready, freshman forward (2, 4); Mackenzie Kelleher, senior midfielder (2, 2); Julia Stephan, senior back (2, 2); Abby Byrne, senior forward (2, 1); Olivia Vricella, senior back (2, 1); Sophia Drea, senior back (1, 1); Audrey Shuff, senior forward (1, 0); Morgan Broderick, senior back (1, 0); Annelese Ribiero, sophomore forward (1, 0); Makayla Agosto, junior midfielder (0, 1); Katie Portley, freshman back (0, 1).
Goalie Statistics: Ava Rieger, junior, 39 saves; Anna D’Intino, senior, 31 (combined 5 shutouts).