MEDFORD >> Senior Brooke Steel notched her team-leading eighth goal of the season in the first half to lead No. 3 seed Shawnee (9-2-1) in a shutout of visiting No. 6 Rancocas Valley (7-3-1), 1-0, in a NJSIAA South West D quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 18 here.
The Renegades, who also beat the Red Devils, 2-1, Oct. 31 at home, advanced to face No. 2 seed Washington Township (6-1) in the semifinal round Nov. 20.
Shawnee has won the last four contests with the Minutemaids, outscoring them 10-6 in the process.
Goals: S-Brooke Steel (assist Mackenzie McCready); Saves: S-Ava Rieger 6, Anna D’Intino; RV-Samantha Poljevka 10.
Cherokee advances to face Eastern in semifinals
WILLIAMSTOWN >> Senior Arianna Sparrow’s eighth goal of the season lifted visiting No. 5 Cherokee (9-3-1) past No. 4 Williamstown (8-5-1), 1-0, in a NJSIAA South West D quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 18.
“Arianna hit a laser,” said Cherokee coach Megan Boland of the game’s only score – assisted by junior Chelsea Evans - in the 53rd minute. “It had no spin and went upper 90 side panel. No keeper could have saved it.”
Sophomore keeper Kailyn Roselli made three saves for her third shutout of the season.
Wednesday’s playoff game marked the fifth consecutive year the Chiefs were meeting the Tri-County League school.
“Williamstown plays hard,” said Boland. “Physical. We were rusty having not played in two weeks.”
Cherokee advanced to the semifinal round against No. 1 seed Eastern (13-0), which beat the Chiefs, 5-2, in the second game of the season Oct. 6 in Marlton.
“It’s going to take everything we’ve got and more (to beat Eastern),” said Boland. “We will have to contain Riley (Tiernan) and Sydney (Ritter) and try to get ourselves some opportunities.”
The Vikings have owned Cherokee as of late, outscoring them 24-6 and going 5-0 in the last five meetings between the Olympic Conference American Division rivals.
Goals: C-Adrianna Sparrow (53rd minute, assist Chelsea Evans); Saves: C-Kailyn Roselli 3; W-Lauren McKelvey 6.