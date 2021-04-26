MEDFORD >> Sophomore Alexandra Pley scattered six hits and struck out seven as Shawnee (2-0) recorded its 700th win in program history with a win over visiting Cherry Hill East (0-2), 13-5, in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 22.
Pley was also 2-for-3 at the plate, as was teammate Michaela Pierznik for the Renegades. Senior Bryele Anthony was 4-for-4 with four runs scored.
Shawnee 13, Cherry Hill East 5
C.H. East – 002 120 0 - 5 6 0
Shawnee – 016 033 X - 13 13 2
WP: Alexandra Pley; LP: Felicia Kachenmeister; 2B: CHE-Rachel Bliss; S-Katie O’Brien.