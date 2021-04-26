Program 700 wins.JPG

The Shawnee High School girls softball team beat Cherry Hill East, 13-5, for the 700th win in the program's history April 22. Team members pictured are front row, from left, Madison Konopka, Michaela Pierznik, coach Taylor Gilligan, coach Kaitlyn Konopka and coach Linda Kovacs. In the back row are head coach Paula Escudero, A.K. Prestridge, Kaitlyn O'Brien, Alex Pley, Ashley Murphy, Bryele Anthony, Lauren Petitt, Sophia Poulus, Nella Sciarra, Rose Walding, Sophia Waterman, coach Joe Patterson, Madison Parola and Isabela Howard.

 SHAWNEE HIGH SCHOOL

MEDFORD >> Sophomore Alexandra Pley scattered six hits and struck out seven as Shawnee (2-0) recorded its 700th win in program history with a win over visiting Cherry Hill East (0-2), 13-5, in an Olympic Conference American Division game April 22.

Pley was also 2-for-3 at the plate, as was teammate Michaela Pierznik for the Renegades. Senior Bryele Anthony was 4-for-4 with four runs scored.

Shawnee 13, Cherry Hill East 5

C.H. East – 002 120 0 - 5 6 0

Shawnee – 016 033 X - 13 13 2

WP: Alexandra Pley; LP: Felicia Kachenmeister; 2B: CHE-Rachel Bliss; S-Katie O’Brien.

comments powered by Disqus