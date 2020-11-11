HADDONFIELD >> The Haddonfield High School girls tennis team captured its 19th straight sectional title after beating Seneca, 5-0, in the NJSIAA Southwest C Sectional Championship Nov. 3 at Centennial Courts here.
Coach Jeff Holman’s top-seeded Bulldawgs won every match in straight sets against the third-seeded Golden Eagles (6-6).
“Winning a sectional championship is typically one of the goals of the tennis program, and I am proud of the consistent excellence of Haddonfield’s teams,” said Holman. “However, in 2020 our primary goal was for all 43 girls on the varsity and junior-varsity teams to stay healthy so we could enjoy a season uninterrupted by COVID-19-related shutdowns. I am especially proud of the efforts of the coaching staff (assistants Phoebe Figland and Stacy Kasse) to provide the largest group of players in the school’s history with a positive experience in the midst of a pandemic.”
Seneca has now suffered 5-0 losses to Haddonfield in three out of the last four sectional championships.
“I was very happy with our girls’ level of play,” said Seneca coach Sue Johnson, whose team was making its seventh sectional finals’ appearance in school history. “We all knew this was going to be a tough match from the get-go but they went in and gave it everything they had.”
Sophomores Ava Grookett and Tina Tian defeated Seneca junior Alex Tortorelli and senior Kaitlyn Fisher, 6-0, 6-1, at second doubles to begin the sectional final.
In the other (first) doubles match, Haddonfield sophomore Lucinda Andrewes and senior Alexandra McDonnell pinned a 6-3, 6-3 loss on Seneca senior Lara Narkiewiecz and junior Hannah Diamond.
Haddonfield sophomore Sammy Sirover defeated junior Abigail Lewis, 6-0, 6-3, at third singles for her team’s first singles’ point of the championship.
Haddonfield senior Lily Hanna took care of senior Kierstyn Fenimore, 6-3, 6-1, at first singles.
Senior Kate Morris downed Seneca’s Rylee Morrison, 6-1, 6-1, at second singles to close out the sectional championship.
“Second singles played close to a two-hour match even though the score didn't reflect that,” said Johnson.
The match was postponed twice – and even considered to be moved indoors - before finally getting on the court earlier this week.
“It got pushed back from Friday to Monday to Tuesday,” said Johnson. “It was pretty chilly out, but the wind was better than it was on Monday.”
The Bulldawgs, whose only losses of the season were to Moorestown, 4-1, on Oct. 5 and on the road at Shawnee, 4-1, on Oct. 15, advanced to the sectional championship with 5-0 shutouts of No. 8 seed Deptford in the quarterfinals and No. 5 West Deptford in the semifinals.
Seneca’s road to the championship also included a pair of 5-0 shutouts against No. 6 seed Sterling and No. 7 Cinnaminson in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, respectively.
Johnson did feel the Golden Eagles were in position to make another sectional championship run this fall.
“We graduated three seniors last year after making it to the finals, so I thought we had a chance again this year,” said Johnson. “I think having a shortened season and playing a lot of tough matches early helped us at the end of the year in the playoffs.”
The Golden Eagles’ four regular-season victories came against Cherry Hill West (5-0, Oct. 1, away), Washington Township (5-0, Oct. 9, home), Paul VI (5-0, Oct. 15, home) and Lenape-district rival Cherokee (3-2, Oct. 21, home).
When asked what the biggest challenge was in regards to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said:
“We only had a week of preseason so putting together a lineup was challenging. Our team word for the season was GRATITUDE - each day we would talk about being grateful for being outside, being together, and having a season. One of our varsity players had to quarantine during the season so we played a bunch of matches - two of them during the playoff matches - with an altered lineup.”
Johnson, who has been coaching the Seneca girls for 12 years with a 161-87 career record, is assisted by Shawn Kirby. “Shawn has been my assistant since I took over the girls’ team,” said Johnson. “He’s awesome. He’s optimistic, encouraging, and a great guy and coach.”
Seneca’s lone sectional title came in 2006 when coach Francine Siedlecki’s Golden Eagles defeated sister-school Shawnee, 5-0, for the Central Jersey Group 3 sectional crown. This came three years after the school opened and the tennis team was 2-14.
Seniors Kierstyn Fenimore, Rylee Morrison and Lara Narkiewiecz were Seneca’s leaders and team captains this season.
“They are great role models for our younger players,” said Johnson. “We had 29 girls on the team and they did a great job as leaders.”
Junior Hannah Diamond was “one of our most improved players,” according to Johnson.
“Hannah played third doubles last year, but stepped up to first doubles this year. She had to adapt to play with different teammates this year when one of our players was out in quarantine.”
No matter the record, Johnson was just happy to have an opportunity to be with her team this fall.
“I’m grateful that we were able to have a fall season this year and spend time together as a team,” said Johnson. I’m grateful for all our parents, grandparents, brothers/sisters, and supporters that came to cheer on Seneca Girls Tennis.”