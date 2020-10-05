MEDFORD >> Shawnee (1-0) got by visiting Cherry Hill East (0-1), 3-2, to open the season Oct. 1.
1st Singles: Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, def. Elliana Tonghini 6-1, 6-2
2nd Singles: Sophia Liu, Cherry Hill East, def. Natasha Sharnoff 6-4, 6-3
3rd Singles: Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Julia Chan 6-1, 6-3
1st Doubles: Sophia Pavlenko and Vivian Zhao, Cherry Hill East, def. Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7)
2nd Doubles: Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman, Shawnee, def. Lisa Gorbatti and Kristina Battsogt 6-1, 6-2