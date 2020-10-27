Head coach Sarah Fitzgerald and assistant Jess Sorbino didn’t know what to expect during this pandemic-shortened season, except for the fact that their Shawnee High School girls tennis team was going to be pretty good.
The Renegades returned their entire lineup this fall from a squad that compiled an impressive 17-3 record in 2019 and advanced all the way to the South Jersey Group 3 championship before falling to perennial powerhouse Moorestown, 4-1.
It didn’t take long for Shawnee to make a statement this season. The Renegades defeated Cherry Hill East, 3-2, in the season opener. The victory was especially sweet since the Cougars accounted for two of Shawnee’s three losses - 5-0 and 4-1 - in 2019.
The opening-day win would begin a stretch of victories in 10 straight matches, nine of which were 5-0 shutouts, highlighted by 4-1 victory Oct. 15 at Haddonfield, another one of the top programs in South Jersey.
The Renegades’ winning streak came to an end five days later on Oct. 20 with a 4-1 setback at Princeton Day School.
“Princeton Day School was by far the toughest and most talented team we faced this season,” said Fitzgerald, now in her second season at the helm after replacing Brian Mack at the Medford school. “Their singles were incredibly strong and their first doubles and second doubles displayed great athleticism. I am proud of my girls for how hard they fought the entire match.”
After losing the first set 6-2, Shawnee’s first doubles team of Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield came back in the second set, but ended up losing 6-4 and “gave Princeton Day a good fight,” according to Fitzgerald.
Shawnee’s second doubles team of Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman came back in the second set and won 6-1 and won the third-set tiebreaker, 10-3.
“They are currently undefeated on the season,” said Fitzgerald. “Michaela and Kalena’s communication, determination and overall skill are pulling them through each match. It has been amazing to watch and see how much they have grown from last season.”
Sophomore first singles player Samantha Tepes, who was an All-South Jersey and All-Olympic Conference All-Star selection in 2019, came back in the second set 6-6, but lost in the second-set tiebreaker, 7-1.
“I am so incredibly proud of Samantha’s grit through the entire match,” said Fitzgerald. “She lost to freshman Emmy Demorre, who is one of the most talented freshman players I have ever seen play. She is so dominant and confident at her young age, I look forward to following her in future seasons.”
Shawnee didn’t have much time to dwell on the Princeton Day loss because defending sectional champion Moorestown was coming to Medford the next day.
The Renegades were ready for the Quakers, evident by a 4-1 victory that marked the first time Shawnee has beaten Moorestown in more than 10 years.
Shawnee entered the NJSIAA Southwest Group B tournament as the top seed in the bracket. The Renegades are seeking the program’s first sectional championship since 1979.
“I am so excited and so proud of our team and how we have played so hard each match to secure the No. 1 seed for playoffs,” said Fitzgerald after learning of the seeding. “This was a goal for us since day one and we knew we had the talent to achieve it but had to execute and play our best to do so. We knew we had a target on our back with our entire starting lineup back this season and every team would be playing their best matches against us. We are very excited, but we are not done yet.”
Shawnee’s playoff run began Oct. 27 against visiting No. 8 seed Highland (3-8).
Tepes (11-1 this season, 37-6 career record) is the anchor at first singles for the Renegades, followed by freshman Natasha Sharnoff (10-2 this season) at second singles. Sophomore Maya Doshi (10-2 this season, 31-7 career), who was second singles in 2019, is at third singles for the Renegades.
Seniors Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield are 9-3 at first doubles this season, while junior Michaela Pierznik and sophomore Kalena Gatesman are undefeated at 12-0 at second doubles.