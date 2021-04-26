EVESHAM >> No. 2 seed Southern Regional (17-1) prevailed in three hard-fought sets against top-seeded Cherokee (11-3), 2-1, in the NJSIAA South Group 4 Girls Volleyball Championship April 19 here.
"It was a battle of a game. I knew it would be going into it," said Cherokee coach Erika McGinley, whose team won the school's only sectional title in 2017.
The Chiefs handed Southern Regional its only loss of the season earlier this month.
"From the first time we played them on April 3 and knowing the caliber of team Southern Regional always is, I knew it would be a battle," said McGinley. "The girls were excited for the match and ready for the challenge. The girls played their hearts out and gave it everything they had."
Cherokee went up 1-0, with a 26-24 win in the first set. The Rams won by the same close score in the second set. Southern Regional prevailed in the final set, 25-20, for the sectional crown.
"The final just didn't go our way," said McGinley. "It was a heart break. Losing is always hard. I am extremely proud of every player on our team and the way they dealt with adversity this year. This is a very special group led by eight solid seniors."
Taylor Bartrum led the Chiefs with 13 kills and 13 digs in the sectional final, while Gab Waldman had 12 kills an d10 digs and Katie Montenero had 30 assists.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Championship
Southern Regional 2, Cherokee 1
Set Scores: 24-26, 26-24, 25-20.
Southern Regional: Erin Alegre 1 dig, 3 service points, 1 ace; Emma Gildea 6 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 7 service points; Rachel Pharo 24 kills, 14 digs, 5 service points; Stephanie Soares 10 digs, 41 assists, 5 service points; Corinne Hughes 2 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; Madison Gellis 16 digs, 1 assist; Hailea Krause 12 kills, 1 dig; Adrianna Conforti 15 digs, 2 assists, 4 service points; Regina Ingling 9 digs, 4 service points; Brianna Otto 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist.
Cherokee: Brooke O’Prandy 5 kills, 1 dig; Michaela Ryan 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Taylor Bartrum 13 kills, 1 block, 13 digs, 2 aces; Gabrielle Waldman 12 kills, 10 digs; Becca Carr 8 digs, 1 ace; Justine Harvey 14 digs, 2 aces; Katie Montenero 1 kill, 5 digs, 30 assists; Krista Blassman 2 kills, 3 blocks.