The Shawnee High School girls volleyball team captured its first-ever NJSIAA South Group 3 Championship with a 2-0 victory over visiting Toms River South April 19 in Medford. Team members pictured are front row, from left, Allie Truskin, Quinn Feudtner, Lyndsey Jones, Maddie Thornton and Jackie Levondosky. In the middle row are Molly Suplee, Maddie Skoritoski, Mackenzie Michales, Olivia Pagliuso and Kali Schad. In the back row are Sophia Constantinou, Catherine McGlynn, Mia Moscicki, Megan Heine, Rylea Bell and Marguerite Schaefer. The team is coached by Margaret Fanourgakis.