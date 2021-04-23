MEDFORD >> An amazing season has been capped off with the school’s first-ever sectional championship for the Shawnee High School girls volleyball team.
The top-seeded Renegades defeated visiting No. 2 Toms River South, 2-0, in the NJSIAA South Group 3 Championship April 19.
Shawnee won the first set, 25-22. The second set was one for the ages.
“All season long, the girls played with confidence and a sense of calm. They never panicked or got down on each other if we missed a few points,” said Shawnee coach Margaret Fanourgakis.
The veteran coach was witness to her team’s confidence and calm during key stretches of the championship match.
The Renegades outlasted the Indians in the clinching second set, 31-19. Fanourgakis used time outs at two key points in the second set which might have been what the Renegades needed.
“During the final game, I took a time out in the second game with the score Toms River South 21 and Shawnee 16. We talked about what we needed to do to get ahead in this game,” said Fanourgakis. “At the end of the timeout, someone said ‘Don’t worry Mrs. Fan, we got this.’ That has been the feeling all season long when things got close. This team had the confidence, chemistry and determination to get the job done.”
Fanourgakis continued: “When the score was Toms River South 24 and Shawnee 21, we took another timeout. I told the girls: ‘We are good, and I know “you got this” but I just want their players to have to think about the next sever.
The next 10 points was a battle to the end, according to the Shawnee coach.
“Toms River had six game-point opportunities and we had three,” said Fanourgakis. “Both sides of the court were not giving up. Our girls stuck to our game plan and attacked every ball. It was some of the best volleyball we have played this year. It came down to which team could win two points in a row and in the end, we won 31-29.”
Senior Maddie Thornton and junior Mia Moscicki combined for 27 kills, while seniors Megan Heine and Catherine McGlynn had a total of six blocks.
Seniors Lyndsey Jones (15 digs) and Mackenzie Michaels (26 assists) were also key contributors for the Renegades.
Jones, Moscicki, Heine and senior Quinn Feudtner each had two aces.
“We stuck to our game plan,” said Fanourgakis of how her team dealt with its first appearance in the sectional finals. “We did a great job in serve receive and on defense, letting us make strong passes to our setter, Mackenzie (Michaels) who then was able to set our offense beautiful balls. Our blocker did a great job stopping Toms River South’s hitters. Our defense was amazing.”
The Renegades finished the season with a 12-1 record, their best in school history as far as winning percentage is concerned. Their only loss was a 2-0 decision at Paul VI March 23.
“We have had a solid lineup the entire season and we went with what works best,” said Fanourgakis, who now has a 201-169 career record in 17 seasons as the program’s only coach. “Our players on the bench had tremendous energy and enthusiasm throughout our playoff run. This season would not have been possible without the effort and leadership of our other three seniors - Rylea Bell, Olivia Pagliuso and Maddie Skoritoski. We are also very fortunate to have a very strong JV team that gave us a battle every day in practice. It was a true team effort.”
Shawnee has made it to the playoffs six times since 2008 and advanced out of the first round just once (2010, South Plainfield, won 2-0) prior to this season.
The Renegades lost an entire season to COVID last fall and most recently lost to Millburn, 2-0, in the first round of the playoffs in 2019.
2021 was a different story for sure.