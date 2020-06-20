MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that Stacey R. Gorin, Esq. was recently inducted as the Young Lawyer Trustee for the Burlington County Bar Association (BCBA) via Zoom. An in-person celebration will be held in September at Laurel Creek Country Club.
Gorin’s loyalty to the BCBA began during her clerkship with Judge Nocella. She is very excited to be a leading member of the association alongside such talented attorneys. During her two-year term, Gorin will coordinate the charitable and social activities of the Young Lawyers’ Division.
Gorin earned her J.D. from Rutgers Law School in Camden, a M.A. in Professional and Business Communication from La Salle University, and a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University. Upon law school graduation, she worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Richard J. Nocella, P.J.F.P. in Burlington County. She is admitted to practice law in New Jersey.
