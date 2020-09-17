CHERRY HILL >> Bancroft, one of the region’s largest providers of specialized services and supports for children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities and brain injury, was awarded a $5,000 grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund, managed by Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ).
The money has helped offset unexpected expenses related to the COVID-19 crisis, enabling the organization to continue delivering vital programs and services virtually, and purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure the health and safety of individuals served and Bancroft’s essential employees.
Like so many other organizations across the country, COVID-19 has forced the continued closure of Bancroft’s in-person educational services and adult day program and employment services since March – prompting the organization to reimagine the way those services are delivered, including classroom instruction and related therapies. It has also severely limited opportunities for community integration and recreation that are critical to the well-being of the hundreds of individuals served by Bancroft residential programs.
“COVID-19 has caused a seismic shift in every aspect of our lives and forced nonprofit organizations like Bancroft to rethink the way we deliver our critical, life-sustaining services while protecting the health of this vulnerable population and the essential staff who support them,” said Toni Pergolin, Bancroft President and Chief Executive Officer. “The grant from the Community Foundation of South Jersey will support us in our commitment to our mission of helping people living with disabilities to live their best life.”
“Thank you to Bancroft for its services creating hope, home, and community for individuals with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and persons in need of neurological rehabilitation. Their work allows each individual to reach their full potential for a happy and fulfilling life,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “The COVID-19 Response Fund is a resource that supports, the organization’s such as Bancroft to deliver services in these uncertain times.”
The South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund continues to assist local nonprofits that need support in order to serve communities impacted by the pandemic. To date, the Fund has raised more than one million dollars, but this is not enough to meet the overwhelming need. If you would like to support the only such Fund where donations stay in our South Jersey region, please visit www.southjerseyresponsefund.org.