MAPLE SHADE >> Escape from the daily grind and enjoy an evening of live casino games on Thursday, Feb. 25 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Habitat for Humanity of Burlington and Mercer Counties’ (BMC) Virtual Casino Night.
Seasoned and rookie players alike will have a blast playing Blackjack, 3-card Poker or Races with live dealers in gaming rooms all in the comfort of their own homes. Plus, event participants will have the opportunity to network with others and win prizes, including best derby outfit.
Ticket prices start at $50 per person and sponsorship packages featuring reserved tables, along with tickets and other perks are available. Event sponsors include: KING Sponsor - OSK Design Partners; QUEEN Sponsor – Archer, N.J. Builders Association, OceanFirst Bank, Phoenix Modular and Vanguard Building Solutions; and JACK Sponsor - Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey and Baratz & Associates.
Event proceeds support Habitat BMC’s mission of providing housing and housing repairs to hardworking families in South Jersey.
To register or for more information, visit the Casino Night event page on Habitat BMC’s website: https://www.hfhbmc.org/events/virtual-casino-night-2021/.