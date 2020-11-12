HADDON TOWNSHIP >> Haddon Township will present the open-air Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Haddon Square, located at 51 Haddon Avenue here.
Haddon Township’s Makers Market will feature creations of all things artisan-inspired and made by hand. The thriving downtown will host a curated selection of local and regional artisans’ and makers’ handmade creations including; art, jewelry, accessories, homewares, clothing, beauty products and gourmet items.
The Makers Market will also showcase live music and samplings. A rain date has been set for Sunday, Nov. 15.
All health protocols will be strictly enforced so participants can socialize and shop safely. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Haddon Township’s Makers Market is free to attend, and is family and pet-friendly.
Any local artisans and makers can request to be involved with the Makers Market. If interested, please contact Kate Burns at kburns@haddontwp.com. Vendor applications are available at www.haddontwp.com, under the News+Events tab/Upcoming Events page.
For more information, visit www.haddontwp.com or www.shophaddon.com.