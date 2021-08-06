WILDWOOD >> Join the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters in the Wildwoods as they celebrate their fans during their all-new Spread Game Tour held at the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 14.
The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.
The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.
For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of good will. The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread the game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.
Tickets for all games are available at www.harlemglobetrotters.com, www.ticketmaster.com, the Wildwoods Convention Center box office, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.