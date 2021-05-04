EVESHAM >> On May 1 at 12:48 a.m., the suspect depicted in the video (https://fb.watch/5h1LsI6NLw/) conducted a smash and grab burglary at the Pantry One, 479 West Marlton Pike here.
The suspect is seen arriving in a red Pontiac G6 and parking behind the business. The suspect then walks to the front of the business and makes forced entry by smashing a window. The suspect then steals Marlboro and Newport cigarettes before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.
If anyone knows the identity of the male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699, or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.